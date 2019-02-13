

The Wheatland Cafe





Sk Snow Beef Striploin, thawed to room temperature. Trim excess back fat. Pat dry with paper towel. Season both sides generously with Salt and Pepper. Cook on stovetop using an oil with a high smoke point (Snow Beef Tallow works best). Cook at medium high temperature for 2-4 minutes per side depending on desired cook temperature. Rest steak for a minimum 5 minutes.

Herb and Balsamic Roasted Potatoes:

2 lbs yellow flesh potatoes, skin on (approx. 6-8 med sized potatoes)

3 TBSP Olive Oil

1 TBSP Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 TBSP coarse sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

1/2 TBSP Garlic Powder

1/2 TBSP Onion Powder

1 TBSP Italian Seasoning

Cut potatoes into cubes. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, add potatoes and toss until mixed evenly. Line a cookie sheet with tin foil and spread potatoes out evenly. Roast in oven @400f for 40 minutes or until potatoes are soft when poked with a fork + crispy on the outside.

Pecan Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts:

2 lbs Brussel Sprouts

2 TBSP Olive Oil

1/2 TBSP Coarse sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

5 strips of bacon

1/4 cup Maple Syrup

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Trim and halve Brussel sprouts. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Line a cookie sheet with tin foil and lay sprouts flat side down. Cut bacon into small pieces and lay about 1/3 of cut bacon pieces onto brussel sprouts. Drizzle half of the maple syrup onto sprouts and bacon. Roast sprouts in the oven at 350F for 45 minutes. Render remaining cut bacon in frying pan. Drain majority of the bacon fat and add pecans to roast for two minutes at medium heat. Drizzle remaining syrup onto bacon and pecans. Cook for another minute and set aside. When sprouts and bacon pecans are finished cooking combine the two and toss lightly.