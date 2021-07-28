Beautiful Saskatoons nestled in a sour cream filling are baked in a lightly sweetened lemony shortbread crust to make a delicious tart.

Makes one 10” tart

PASTRY

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tbsp sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

1 egg yolk (reserve egg white for another use)

1/3 cup soft butter

Pinch salt

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray or grease a 10” flan pan with removable bottom.

In a medium bowl, using your fingers mix the pastry ingredients together to form a dough. Pat into the bottom and 1 ½” up the sides of the flan pan making a neat flat edge with your finger. Freeze for 15 minutes. Bake for 15 minutes, checking half way through. If any bubbles are forming on the bottom, prick them with a fork and gently tap down the crust. Remove the pan to a cooling rack; reduce the heat to 350°F.

FILLING

3 cups fresh or frozen saskatoon berries

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup 14% sour cream (don’t use low-fat)

1 egg yolk (reserve the egg white for another use)

¼ tsp almond extract

Pinch salt

¼-1/3 cup sliced almonds, for top of filling

In a large bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, flour, sour cream, egg yolk, almond extract, salt and salt. Using a spatula, fold in the berries. Transfer the filling to the pre-baked crust and spread over evenly. Scatter sliced almonds all over the top of the filling. Bake at 350°F for 45 minutes. Cool on a rack until room temperature and then chill for several hours. Remove the tart from the pan to a flat serving platter. Serve each piece topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a few saskatoon berries for garnish.