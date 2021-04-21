There’s no muss and no fuss with this meal. Everything is cooked on a cookie sheet. You can adjust the amount of vegetables and sausage to suit the number people eating.

The key to a successful sheet pan meal is making sure that you managing the cooking times around how quickly various vegetables cook. For example, brussels sprouts cook faster than asparagus, so you add the asparagus after the brussels sprouts have cooked for a bit.

Cut up vegetables, such as cauliflower, halved brussels sprouts, and cut up carrots

Uncooked sausages

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. If you are using foil, lightly grease the foil.

Drizzle the vegetables with oil. Season them with salt and pepper, or season them with different seasonings:

Brussels sprouts – salt and pepper

Cauliflower – curry powder

Carrots – grill spice

Lay the vegetables on the cookie sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Turning half way through.

Add the sausages and bake a further 20-25 minutes, until vegetables are sausages and vegetables are cooked. If the vegetables are browning too quickly, drape a sheet of aluminum foil over them. Turn the sausages half way through.

Serve hot.