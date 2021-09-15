In September 2021, I spent a terrific day on Pasqua Lake in Saskatchewan with avid angler Gerry Yamchuk of Skunked Fishing. And what a day it was – the first catch was a 23” walleye, which got to live another day.

We did catch enough smaller ones throughout the day to make a terrific fish fry with potatoes and brussels sprouts. Gerry is committed to helping restock the lakes in Saskatchewan with fish and you can donate to his fund or purchase his clothing to help. Go to www.skunkedfishing.ca

Fish Fry

Fresh caught fish, filleted and deboned

Fish Crisp brand fish breading

Your favourite BBQ spices, such as Cowboy Thunder (www.beakitchenhero.com)

2 eggs, beaten

Oil for frying

Combine the fish crisp and BBQ spice in a container. Dip the fish into the beaten egg and then into the breading. Fry approx. 2 ½ minutes per side. Drain the fish on paper towel.

Small baby potatoes

Brussels sprouts

Steak spice

Balsamic vinegar

Grated cheese such as parmesan or Havarti

Oil for sautéing

In a fry pan, cook the potatoes and Brussels sprouts with the steak spice, covered, until tender. Sprinkle with about ¼ cup of balsamic vinegar. Let the vinegar cook off and then grate over the cheese.