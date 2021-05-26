This is a fun way to have a salad – with a lovely warm flatbread topped with warm toppings, and then finished with fresh greens.

Chickpea flour is available at health food stores in the refrigerated section. Be mindful when making the socca flatbread – the cast iron skillet gets VERY VERY HOT. Use an oven mitt plus a potholder to handle the pan.

Makes about four 9” flatbreads

1 cup sifted chickpea flour

1 cup room temperature water

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp ground cumin

Oil, to grease the skillet

1 jar basil pesto

1 pint whole cherry tomatoes, cooked in a skillet until slightly soft

1 cup black olives

1 can artichoke hearts, drained, rinsed and sliced

4-5 cups arugula or other baby greens

1 cup broccoli sprouts, or other sprouts

1 ripe avocado

Olive oil, for drizzling

Earlier in the day or 30 minutes before baking, make the batter.

Whisk together the chickpea flour, water, salt, and cumin. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 450°F. Move a rack to about 7” from the broiler element. Place a 9” cast iron skillet in the oven to preheat.

When the skillet is hot, turn the oven to broil mode. Do not adjust the rack. Remove the skillet from the oven and grease the entire bottom with about 1 tsp oil. Stir the batter and ladle in approximately ½ cup of batter. Swirl the pan so the batter completely coats the bottom of the pan. Place it back in the oven and broil for 4 minutes. The flatbread will likely puff it and get slightly scorched. As long as it doesn’t burn, it’s OK.

Remove the skillet from the oven and loosen it from the bottom of the skillet, if necessary. Press down any bubbles with the back of the egg flipper.

Wearing oven mitts, spread the base with about 2 heaping teaspoons of basil pesto. Arrange over a few cooked whole tomatoes, olives, and sliced artichoke. Broil for 2 minutes.

Remove the flatbread to a plate. You will likely need two egg flippers to do this.

Top with 1 cup of greens and about ¼ cup sprouts. Garnish with a few slices of avocado. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil. Serve warm.