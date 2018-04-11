

So much fun…what a great way to switch up a supermarket roast chicken.

Makes about 10-12 tacos

Chipotle-Lime Cream

¾ cup sour cream

1 chipotle pepper, very finely chopped OR 2-3 tsp Chipotle Tabasco Sauce

Grated rind of 1 lime

Juice of 1 lime

Small handful fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

Guacamole

2 soft avocados

2 green onions

1 clove garlic, minced

1-2 tbsp fresh lime juice

Generous pinch salt

1-2 tbsp chopped cilantro leaves

Pinch chili powder, if desired

Filling

10-12 soft corn or flour tortillas

Chicken from ½ a roasted supermarket chicken, torn

2 cups finely sliced red cabbage

1 can refried beans, reheated

2-3 tomatoes, chopped

1 yellow pepper, sliced

Any other vegetable toppings you desire

To make the chipotle-lime cream, combine all sauce ingredients and stir well. Taste and adjust seasonings.

To make the guacamole, remove the flesh from the avocados and mash with a fork. Stir in the green onions, garlic, lime juice, salt, cilantro and chili powder. Stir. Taste and adjust seasonings.

To assemble the tacos, heat each tortilla in a skillet for about 30 seconds per side. Top as desired with the filling ingredients, chipotle-lime cream and guacamole.