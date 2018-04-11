So much fun…what a great way to switch up a supermarket roast chicken.

Makes about 10-12 tacos

Chipotle-Lime Cream

  • ¾ cup sour cream
  • 1 chipotle pepper, very finely chopped OR 2-3 tsp Chipotle Tabasco Sauce
  • Grated rind of 1 lime
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Small handful fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

Guacamole

  • 2 soft avocados
  • 2 green onions
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1-2 tbsp fresh lime juice
  • Generous pinch salt
  • 1-2 tbsp chopped cilantro leaves
  • Pinch chili powder, if desired

Filling

  • 10-12 soft corn or flour tortillas
  • Chicken from ½ a roasted supermarket chicken, torn
  • 2 cups finely sliced red cabbage
  • 1 can refried beans, reheated
  • 2-3 tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 yellow pepper, sliced
  • Any other vegetable toppings you desire

 

To make the chipotle-lime cream, combine all sauce ingredients and stir well. Taste and adjust seasonings.

To make the guacamole, remove the flesh from the avocados and mash with a fork. Stir in the green onions, garlic, lime juice, salt, cilantro and chili powder. Stir. Taste and adjust seasonings.

To assemble the tacos, heat each tortilla in a skillet for about 30 seconds per side. Top as desired with the filling ingredients, chipotle-lime cream and guacamole.