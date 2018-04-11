Soft Tacos with Chipotle Lime Cream
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 3:10PM CST
So much fun…what a great way to switch up a supermarket roast chicken.
Makes about 10-12 tacos
Chipotle-Lime Cream
- ¾ cup sour cream
- 1 chipotle pepper, very finely chopped OR 2-3 tsp Chipotle Tabasco Sauce
- Grated rind of 1 lime
- Juice of 1 lime
- Small handful fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
Guacamole
- 2 soft avocados
- 2 green onions
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1-2 tbsp fresh lime juice
- Generous pinch salt
- 1-2 tbsp chopped cilantro leaves
- Pinch chili powder, if desired
Filling
- 10-12 soft corn or flour tortillas
- Chicken from ½ a roasted supermarket chicken, torn
- 2 cups finely sliced red cabbage
- 1 can refried beans, reheated
- 2-3 tomatoes, chopped
- 1 yellow pepper, sliced
- Any other vegetable toppings you desire
To make the chipotle-lime cream, combine all sauce ingredients and stir well. Taste and adjust seasonings.
To make the guacamole, remove the flesh from the avocados and mash with a fork. Stir in the green onions, garlic, lime juice, salt, cilantro and chili powder. Stir. Taste and adjust seasonings.
To assemble the tacos, heat each tortilla in a skillet for about 30 seconds per side. Top as desired with the filling ingredients, chipotle-lime cream and guacamole.