Spice Rubbed Walleye with Herbed Mayo

Walleye is a spectacular fish. This flavourful slightly spicy rub together with a dollop of herbed mayo makes every bite amazing! From ‘TASTE: Seasonal Dishes from a Prairie Table,’ by CJ Katz.

2 lbs boneless, skinless walleye or bass fillets

1 tbsp EACH brown sugar, dried basil and chili powder

2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tsp EACH smoked paprika, onion powder, dry mustard, and salt

Oil, for coating and frying

Rinse and pat the fillets dry with paper towel.

To make the spice rub, in a small bowl whisk together the brown sugar, basil, chili powder, black pepper, smoked paprika, onion powder, dry mustard and salt.

Coat each fillet with some oil. Coat each liberally on both sides with the spice rub.

Preheat a skillet or BBQ. Fry or grill the fish, about 5 minutes per side depending on the thickness of the fillets. Drain on paper towel. Transfer to a platter and serve with the herbed mayo.

Herbed Mayo

Vary the ingredients to suit your taste.

¾ cup mayo

About 1 tsp dried oregano or other dried herb (if using fresh herbs, use 1 tbsp)

½ tsp Dijon

Few squeezes of fresh lemon

A dash or two of smoked paprika

1 clove garlic, minced

Whisk all ingredients together. Taste and adjust seasoning. Chill until ready to serve.

Serves 4-6.