

The Wheatland Cafe





A delicious gluten free option. If you don’t have a spiralizer, you can make zucchini ribbons with a vegetable peeler.

Serves 2-3 as a main dish

1-2 zucchinis, washed and trimmed

1/2 cup lightly toasted pine nuts

2 large handfuls fresh basil leaves (no stems)

2 tsp red wine vinegar

4 cloves garlic, peeled

About ½ cup, or more, olive oil

1/3 cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil

1 tsp dried oregano

1/4 cup finely grated parmesan cheese

Good pinch of salt

1 cup sprouted lentils*

Cut the zucchini crosswise into 4” lengths. Spiralize with the spiralizer into noodles. If you don’t have a spiralizer, leave the zucchini whole and make long strips with a vegetable peeler. Place inside a large bowl.

In a food processor bowl, add the pine nuts, basil, vinegar, garlic, olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, oregano, parmesan cheese and a good pinch of salt. Process until fairly smooth, adding more oil as necessary.

To serve, add the sprouted lentils to the bowl with the zucchini. Top with a generous amount of pesto. Toss. Taste and adjust seasonings.

* To sprout lentils, you will need a large mason/glass jar, cheese cloth and an elastic. Place about ¼ cup dried lentils into the mason jar. Cover with filtered water and let stand about 4 hours. Place a double layer of cheese cloth over the mouth of the jar and secure with an elastic. Tip the jar over and drain the lentils. Place the jar into a dark cupboard. Rinse lentils 1-2 times per day for about 3-4 days. When lentils have sprouts about ½ - 1” long, move the jar to the refrigerator and use within 5 days.