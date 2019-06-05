Spiralized Zucchini Pasta with Sprouted Lentils & Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
The Wheatland Cafe
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 12:28PM CST
A delicious gluten free option. If you don’t have a spiralizer, you can make zucchini ribbons with a vegetable peeler.
Serves 2-3 as a main dish
1-2 zucchinis, washed and trimmed
1/2 cup lightly toasted pine nuts
2 large handfuls fresh basil leaves (no stems)
2 tsp red wine vinegar
4 cloves garlic, peeled
About ½ cup, or more, olive oil
1/3 cup sliced sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil
1 tsp dried oregano
1/4 cup finely grated parmesan cheese
Good pinch of salt
1 cup sprouted lentils*
Cut the zucchini crosswise into 4” lengths. Spiralize with the spiralizer into noodles. If you don’t have a spiralizer, leave the zucchini whole and make long strips with a vegetable peeler. Place inside a large bowl.
In a food processor bowl, add the pine nuts, basil, vinegar, garlic, olive oil, sun-dried tomatoes, oregano, parmesan cheese and a good pinch of salt. Process until fairly smooth, adding more oil as necessary.
To serve, add the sprouted lentils to the bowl with the zucchini. Top with a generous amount of pesto. Toss. Taste and adjust seasonings.
* To sprout lentils, you will need a large mason/glass jar, cheese cloth and an elastic. Place about ¼ cup dried lentils into the mason jar. Cover with filtered water and let stand about 4 hours. Place a double layer of cheese cloth over the mouth of the jar and secure with an elastic. Tip the jar over and drain the lentils. Place the jar into a dark cupboard. Rinse lentils 1-2 times per day for about 3-4 days. When lentils have sprouts about ½ - 1” long, move the jar to the refrigerator and use within 5 days.