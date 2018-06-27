

The Wheatland Cafe





Steak and Chicken Tacos with Mexican Street Corn

This one's a crowd pleaser. For a flavour change, smoke the meat!

To find out more about Be a Kitchen Hero premium spice blends and rubs, go to beakitchenhero.com.

Serves 6 people

3 strip loin or New York steaks

3 chicken breasts

oil, for drizzling

Be a Kitchen Hero Red Guitar Mexican Seasoning or other brand of Mexican seasoning

12-18 corn or flour tortillas

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

2 fresh jalapenos, very thinly sliced

1 English cucumber, very thinly sliced

About 2 cups finely sliced red or green cabbage

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced on the diagonal

Tomato salsa

Mexican Crema (see below for recipe)

Fresh lime wedges

1. Preheat grill. Rub steaks with oil and then shake on the Red Guitar Mexican Seasoning. Rub the seasoning in with your hands. Grill to desired doneness. Remove to a plate, cover and rest 10 minutes. Slice thinly.

2. Gently warm the tortillas on the grill, toasting for about 30 seconds per side. Transfer to a covered dish until ready to serve.

3. Stuff tacos with desired fillings. Drizzle with Mexican Crema and serve with fresh lime wedges.

Mexican Street Corn

4-6 cobs of corn

Mexican Crema

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup plain full-fat yogurt, such as Astro

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp Red Guitar Mexican Seasoning

1 tsp lime juice

1 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

extra Red Guitar Mexican Seasoning, for sprinkling

1. Preheat BBQ. Husk the corn.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, yogurt, Dijon, 2 tsp Red Guitar and the lime juice.

3. Place the cobs over direct heat. Brush them all over with the sauce. Turn the cobs often to avoid burning. Some charring is OK though. Continue to brush the cobs throughout the cooking process. Corn will require about 10 minutes cooking time.

4. Remove the cobs to a platter. Sprinkle with feta cheese, cilantro and additional Red Guitar. Serve with additional feta cheese, cilantro and the seasoning.

Margaritas are easy to make and are a great go-to cocktail on a hot day. For the best results, use premium quality spirits (don’t cheap out on the tequila!) and only use freshly squeezed lime juice.

The Margarita

2 oz. Tequila Blanco

1 oz. Cointreau

1 oz. lime juice

¼ oz. Agave syrup (optional)

Coarse salt

Coat the rim of a cocktail glass with lime juice, then dip in coarse salt. Add tequila, Cointreau, lime juice and optional agave syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake then strain into the glass over ice.