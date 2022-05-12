Steelhead Trout with Asian Glaze

The light glaze gives the fish a lovely teriyaki-style flavour without being too syrupy or sweet. It’s delicious smoked or grilled. You can also bake it at 450°F in the oven. Do not broil or the glaze will burn.

Serves 4

1 whole fillet steelhead trout, ideally with the skin

¼ cup regular soy sauce, not light

2 tbsp orange juice

1 ½ tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

1” piece fresh ginger, finely grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

Be a Kitchen Hero Rusty Sled Use-it-with-Everything Rub, or your favourite all-purpose rub

Sesame seeds, for sprinkling

Preheat smoker or grill.

Rinse and pat dry the fillet. Lay on a cutting board.

In a bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, orange juice, brown sugar, sesame oil, maple syrup, grated ginger and garlic.

Lay the salmon fillet directly on the smoker or grill grate. Brush over the glaze and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Close the lid. Brush the fish every five minutes until desired doneness is reached. Remove the fillet to a platter and serve hot or cold.