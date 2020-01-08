A family-pleaser… switch up the vegetables to suit your taste. Feel free to double the sauce amount, if desired.

Serves 4

2 lbs boneless, skinless chicken thighs, diced

¼ cup cornstarch

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 large cloves garlic, finely chopped

One 3” piece of ginger, finely chopped

1 head broccoli, cut into florets

1 large carrot, thinly sliced

Honey Sauce

¼ cup light soy sauce

¼ cup liquid honey

1 tbsp rice vinegar

3-4 sliced green onion, for garnish

Toasted peanuts, for garnish

In a medium bowl, toss the chicken with the cornstarch, salt and pepper.

Heat a wok over high heat. Add a bit of oil and saute the chicken, in batches until partially cooked. Add the broccoli and carrot to the pan, with all the browned chicken. Saute several minutes and then add the soy sauce, honey and rice vinegar. Simmer until slightly thickened.

Serve over cooked rice. Garnish with some green onion and toasted peanuts.