Sun-Dried Tomato Palmiers are so much fun to make. A perfect appetizer with a glass of wine or champagne. Try them with some smoked oysters.

Makes about 44

1 package puff pastry, thawed

150 g package Borsin Cheese, chive and shallot is a good one to use

¼ cup cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes (packed in oil, not the dry kind)

2 tbsp chopped toasted pine nuts

1-2 tbsp pesto, or basil paste (available in the produce department of most grocery stores)

½ cup finely grated parmesan cheese

1 tbsp white wine, or milk

Divide the puff pastry in half. Roll out to a 10” x 9” rectangle.

Using a fork, mash the remaining ingredients together in a medium bowl. Spread half over the pastry to the very edge. Rolling along the long side, roll half of the dough tightly around the filling stopping in the middle. Repeat with the opposite edge so both logs meet together in the middle. Transfer to a plate and freeze about 20 minutes. Repeat with the second half of the puff pastry.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Remove the pastry from the freezer and cut crosswise into ½” wide slices. Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet about 1” apart. Bake for about 15-20 minutes. Remove to a rack and let cool before serving.