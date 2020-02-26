A hipster breakfast that is so much fun to eat!

Serves 4

1 organic sweet potato or yam, skin on and grated

1 small onion, grated to equal ¼ cup

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup flour

2 eggs

2 tsp mild chili powder

1 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

Oil, for frying

Approx. 2 cups baby arugula or baby spinach

4 eggs

Approx. ¾ cup grated old cheddar cheese

Salsa

2 avocados

Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

In a medium bowl, combine the grated sweet potato with the grated onion, minced garlic, flour, eggs, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika and salt. Mix well.

Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium heat (don’t have the heat too high or the sugars in the sweet potato will cause the fritters to burn easily). Add several tbsp of oil to the skillet and then add spoonfuls of fritter batter to the pan, the size of small-medium pancakes. Fry on both sides until cooked through, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer to paper towel and keep warm until ready to serve.

Meanwhile, add some oil to another preheated non-stick skillet over medium heat. Crack in the eggs and top each egg with some grated cheese. Cover with a lid and gently cook to desired doneness. Do not flip.

To serve, place 1-2 fritters on a each plate. Top with a handful of fresh arugula, the egg, some salsa and a sprinkle of fresh cilantro. Serve with sliced avocado on the side.