Vegan Aquafaba Mayonnaise

This mayo is so luxurious! No one will guess that the secret ingredient is the liquid from a drained can of chickpeas. Make this recipe and then add some zing to personalize it and make it your own. Try adding in a clove or two of roasted garlic, hot sauce, your favourite BBQ spice, roasted red peppers, or whatever your heart desires. This recipe can easily be halved for a smaller quantity. An immersion blender is essential - a blender does not work well for this recipe.

Makes about 2 cups

1 - 540 mL can of chickpeas or white kidney beans

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp dry mustard powder

1 1/2 cups oil, such as canola or vegetable oil

Drain the chickpeas into a container. Reserve the chickpeas for another use. Measure 1/2 cup of the drained liquid (aquafaba) into a tall quart jar.

Add the salt, vinegar and dry mustard. Insert the immersion blender wand into the jar and blend for 1 minute, until frothy and the mixture begins to turn white and increase in volume.

Continue whipping the aquafaba while very very slowly adding the oil, about 1 tsp or so at a time, blending well after each addition. Continue to add the oil until it is completely used. The mixture will become very thick and very creamy. Taste and adjust seasonings. At this point, you can add additional flavourings to suit your taste. Refrigerate until ready to use. Lasts about 7-10 days in the fridge.