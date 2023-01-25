Veggie Burgers with Miso Dressing

A hearty burger that holds together extremely well. Can be pan-dried, oven roasted or grilled on the BBQ. Try this with my Miso Salad Dressing.

Makes about 9 very large burgers. Can be made into smaller patties, or balls.

2 cups finely chopped button mushrooms (can be done in a food processor)

1 large onion, finely chopped (can be done in a food processor)

2-3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Olive oil, for sautéing

One 15-oz can white kidney beans (cannellini), drained and rinsed

¾ cup cooked lentils (first amount)

½ cup walnut pieces

1 cup quick oats

1 tsp tapioca starch (could possibly use cornstarch)

¾ cup cooked lentils (second amount)

One 15-oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp tamari or soy sauce

1 tbsp chili powder (Mexican style)

1 tbsp dried oregano leaves, ideally Greek

½ tbsp dried thyme leaves

½ tbsp chipotle powder or smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1/8 cup finely chopped flat leaf parsley

In a skillet over medium heat, sauté the mushrooms, onion and garlic in the oil for several minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Set aside to cool.

In a large bowl, mash the white kidney beans until coarse and mostly broken down. Add ¾ cup cooked lentils.

In a clean dry blender, pulse the walnuts to fine crumbs. Add the rolled oats and tapioca starch and pulse until the oats are coarsely chopped. Transfer to the bean mixture.

In a same blender or food processor, coarsely chop ¾ cup cooked lentils, chickpeas, Worcestershire sauce and tamari (mixture should not be smooth). Transfer to the large bowl with the beans. Add in the chili powder, oregano, thyme, chipotle powder, salt, pepper, and parsley. With your hands mix everything together really well.

Form into patties or balls. Set on a cookie sheet in a single layer. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate several hours or overnight (this helps the burger hold together.) Fry or grill as desired. These are delicious hot, warm or cold.