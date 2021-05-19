A beautiful salad packed with goodness that’s a great accompaniment to grilled chicken and fish, or just on its own with some crusty bread.

Serves 6

1 cup wild rice

3 cups water, for cooking the rice

1/3 cup pine nuts, toasted

½ cup yellow raisins

2 cups very thinly sliced brussels sprouts

6-8 green onions

8 radishes

1 large carrot

6 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 large clove garlic, minced

1 tbsp dill mustard, (or Dijon plus 1 tsp finely chopped fresh dill)

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp salt

Start the rice the night before. Place the rice in a medium bowl and cover with about 2” of water. Let soak overnight. The following day, drain the rice and rinse it. Place in a pot with 3 cups of water. Season with a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil and simmer, covered, until all the liquid has been absorbed and the rice is cooked. Let cool to room temperature.

In a large bowl, toss together the rice, toasted pine nuts, raisins and brussels sprouts. Thinly sliced the green onions and radishes and add them to the salad. Finely julienne the carrots and add them as well. Toss gently.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, minced garlic, dill mustard, salt and pepper. Pour over the salad and toss well. Salad can be made in advance and refrigerated until serving time.