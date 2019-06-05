

A new agreement between the Hospitals of Regina Foundation and Mosaic will mean every dollar donated to the foundations Cardiac Care Campaign, will have double the value.

Mosaic has agreed to match every community donation up to $1 million, to support cardiac care at Regina’s General Hospital.

“This is a landmark time in the history of cardiac care in southern Saskatchewan,” said Dino Sophocleous, president and CEO, Hospitals of Regina Foundation. “With Mosaic’s leadership and support from our community, we will continue to support cardiac care services in our hospitals for many years to come, and help people in southern Saskatchewan live better lives.”

The money raised will go toward life-saving equipment for the Cardiac Catheterization Lab, and help doctors diagnose and treat several heart issues.

Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Canada, and impacts men and women at every age.