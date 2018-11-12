Mosaic Stadium lit up in Blue Bombers colours after Roughriders loss
Mosaic Stadium is lit with the blue and gold colours of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers following their playoff win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. (GORD FIESSEL/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 10:55AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 9:07PM CST
Mayor Michael Fougere made good on a wager with Winnipeg Mayor Bowman, lighting up Mosaic Stadium blue and gold on Monday night.
The Blue Bombers defeated the Roughriders 23-18 on Sunday.
Regina is a beautiful city. It’s going to be even more beautiful tomorrow night when @MayorFougere makes good on our friendly wager & lights up @sskroughriders Mosaic Stadium BLUE & GOLD. Can’t wait to see a photo. Way to go @Wpg_BlueBombers! ������ pic.twitter.com/Oqj8a4AyTi— Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) November 12, 2018
The two mayors made the agreement official on Twitter on Friday afternoon.
.@Mayor_Bowman and I have a friendly wager on this weekend’s game. WHEN the @sskroughriders win, the #WinnipegSign will be lit up in beautiful Rider green. IF the @Wpg_BlueBombers are lucky enough to win, we will light up Mosaic Stadium in their ugly blue and gold. Go Riders!— Michael Fougere (@MayorFougere) November 9, 2018
The mayor’s office said Mosaic Stadium will be lit up between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Winnipeg will take on the Calgary Stampeders in the West Final this weekend.