Mayor Michael Fougere will be making good on a wager with Winnipeg Mayor Bowman, lighting up Mosaic Stadium blue and gold on Monday night.

The Blue Bombers defeated the Roughriders 23-18 on Sunday.

 

 

The two mayors made the agreement official on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

 

 

The mayor’s office said Mosaic Stadium will be lit up between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Winnipeg will take on the Calgary Stampeders in the West Final this weekend.