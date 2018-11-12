

CTV Regina





Mayor Michael Fougere will be making good on a wager with Winnipeg Mayor Bowman, lighting up Mosaic Stadium blue and gold on Monday night.

The Blue Bombers defeated the Roughriders 23-18 on Sunday.

Regina is a beautiful city. It’s going to be even more beautiful tomorrow night when @MayorFougere makes good on our friendly wager & lights up @sskroughriders Mosaic Stadium BLUE & GOLD. Can’t wait to see a photo. Way to go @Wpg_BlueBombers! ������ pic.twitter.com/Oqj8a4AyTi — Mayor Brian Bowman (@Mayor_Bowman) November 12, 2018

The two mayors made the agreement official on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

.@Mayor_Bowman and I have a friendly wager on this weekend’s game. WHEN the @sskroughriders win, the #WinnipegSign will be lit up in beautiful Rider green. IF the @Wpg_BlueBombers are lucky enough to win, we will light up Mosaic Stadium in their ugly blue and gold. Go Riders! — Michael Fougere (@MayorFougere) November 9, 2018

The mayor’s office said Mosaic Stadium will be lit up between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Winnipeg will take on the Calgary Stampeders in the West Final this weekend.