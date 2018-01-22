

Mosaic Stadium will be using sound cannons to stop ravens from roosting in the rafters.

The birds have joined the Riders in the move from Taylor Field to the new stadium nearby. The sound cannons will help remove the unwanted house guests.

“It’s a propane-fired cannon. It fires at approximately 130 decibels,” said Richard Swallow with Riva Specialized Cleaning and Pigeon Control. “It’s going to be quite muffled, it’s inside the stadium.”

Swallow said the sounds emitted from the cannons will be similar to fireworks and could potentially be heard from about five blocks from the stadium.

The cannons will start on Monday night and will run for the next two weeks. There will be four shots, lasting two seconds, every 15 minutes followed by an hour break. The sequence will then repeat itself with a 45 minute break.

“We’re going to get everything started at 7:00 p.m. and then we’re going to slowly increase our start times by half an hour to an hour on the following nights.”

Organizers said the cannons only emit sound and that they’re humane.

“Because they are a protected bird, we follow best practices to ensure their safety,” said Shalyn Kivela with the Regina Exhibition Association Limited.

The cannons will be placed around the stadium depending on the raven’s locations. Residents are encouraged to contact Evraz Place with any feedback or concerns about the sounds.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Jessica Smith