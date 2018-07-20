Mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus caught in southeast Saskatchewan
(File image: Mrfiza / shutterstock.com)
Published Friday, July 20, 2018 3:36PM CST
The risk of West Nile virus in Saskatchewan has been increased by the Saskatchewan Health Authority after mosquitoes infected with the virus were caught in the Estevan area on July 10.
The province says that infection rates in mosquito populations could be higher this year, which could in turn lead to human infections.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority has provided the following ways to reduce your risk of infection over the summer:
- Wear an effective insect repellant containing deet. Repellents with Icaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus are also effective. Apply according to directions.
- Drain standing water. Mosquitoes require water to complete their life cycle. Eliminate or reduce all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs like wading pools, wheelbarrows, containers, rain downspouts and gutters, pet dishes and birdbaths, etc. Reduce places in your yard where adult mosquitoes can thrive like tall grasses and weeds.
- Reduce the amount of time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn. The mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active at dawn and dusk and in the early evening. They are especially active for two hours after sunset.
- Dress appropriately. Wear long sleeves and long pants (wear light-weight clothing to minimize the potential for heat-induced illnesses). Mosquitoes may be more attracted to individuals wearing perfumes and colognes.
- Mosquito-proof your home. Make sure that doors and windows have tight fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes.