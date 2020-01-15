REGINA -- Most of of Saskatchewan is currently under an extreme cold warning as temperatures plummet across the province.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, arctic air has moved into the province, bringing with it wind chill temperatures that feel like -40 to -46 C. Some wind chill values could even feel like -50 C, the weather agency says.

The temperatures are expected to moderate during the day, but will drop again into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

People should be watching for cold-related symptoms, like muscle pain and weakness, chest pain and discolouration of fingers and toes.

Frostbite can develop within minutes in temperatures like these, ECCC says.

