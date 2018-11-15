

The Canadian Press





A Saskatchewan government survey on trespassing suggests 65 per cent of respondents say people should ask landowners for permission before they go onto private land.

Officials say they received 1,601 responses by mail, email and through an online questionnaire from Aug. 9 through Oct. 2.

The survey was meant to gauge Saskatchewan residents on potential changes to trespassing legislation.

Justice Minister Don Morgan says in a release that the results provide clear direction to the government as it updates the law.

A minority of respondents said the existing provision of having property owners post 'No Trespassing' signs on their land was enough and changes were not needed.

Some Indigenous leaders have said changing trespassing laws likely won't stop crime but could increase racial tension.

Earlier this year, a jury found Saskatchewan farmer Gerald Stanley not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie. Boushie was killed after he was shot in the head on Stanley's farm near Biggar in August 2016.