REGINA -- Milissa Gavel and her son Kai were involved in a rollover in 2005, and say if it wasn’t for their seats belts and the car seat, they wouldn’t be here.

“I panicked because I couldn’t open my doors to get to him, but thankfully there had been somebody else from Melville behind us, they didn’t know us, but they stopped,” Milissa said. “It was winter, it was really cold and they came and I addressed my concern that I couldn’t get to Kai so they were able to open up the backseat and get him out and took him to their car where it was warm.”

In December 2005, the mother and son were travelling to Regina from Melville with a friend. The vehicle hit black ice on Highway 10 near Edgeley which resulted in the rollover. The two adults in the front seat were wearing seatbelts and Kia, who was three months-old at the time, was in the backseat in a car seat.

“He didn’t have any injury at all,” Milissa said. “He was covered in glass from the windshield but luckily he was in the centre. Had he been on the other side, I don’t know if there would have been any injury. Myself and my girlfriend both had seatbelts on and all three of us walked away perfectly fine, not a scratch, nothing.”

The family is sharing their story for SGI’s March Traffic Safety Spotlight. The Crown Corporation is focusing on the importance of wearing seatbelts and putting kids in car seats. It’s also reminding people about wearing the restraints properly.

“To this day we still travel back and forth from Melville and when we pass that spot near Edgeley we consistently talk about how lucky we are,” Milissa said. “Because we had our seatbelts we weren’t ejected, because we had out seatbelts on we weren’t injured in any way.”

SGI said wearing a seatbelt reduces a person’s risk of being injured or killed in a crash by about 50 per cent. It also said on average, not wearing a seatbelt results in about 34 deaths in Saskatchewan each year.

“One of the things we’re trying to do today is just drive home the importance of wearing a seatbelt,” Tyler McMurchy with SGI said. “Most people do wear a seatbelt, the small minority of people who don’t are highly over represented in our fatality statistics.”

Police in the province reported that officers issue around 500 tickets every month for people not being properly restrained in seatbelts, car seats or boosters.