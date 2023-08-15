Motorcycle group rides in solidarity to raise awareness for PTSD, passes through Regina

The Rolling Barrage, a group of first responders and veterans, are riding in solidarity to raise funds and awareness for Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Warren Cave, a director for the Rolling Barrage, said the group aims to normalize the conversation of mental health to make it easier to come forward to get help.

“We can help people get back into the mainstream of their employment with minimal disruption and back to their lives,” he said.

The team is travelling across Canada, departing from Halifax on Aug. 1 and is now making a stop at the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina.

Jim Gordon, leader of the bike ride, explained how the cause is extremely personal for many involved.

“I thought I was a grumpy old man. In 2018, I joined the ride for three days in Alberta and after I got home, I started to question myself,” he said.

After a little more research, Gordon found a diagnosis.

“It said I more than likely had PTSD, and I knew nothing about PTSD at the time. Then I joined the ride and it helped me understand,” he said.

While the ride is a chance to talk about mental health with other first responders, the group is also raising money for various outreach groups.

Brian Picard, tail gunner for the voyage, said when people are at a stop sign or red light, people jump out and give them money on their motorcycles.

“[It] is a little dangerous but we find places for it. And standing on the side of the road, waving us on, cheering us on, as we come in, not getting upset when we’re blocking traffic and coming through, all of that is the best support we can get,” he said.

Donations can also be made online, on the Rolling Barrage website.

“We ride together, we eat together, we live together and breathe together. And we hug each other every morning, which is probably the best medicine any veteran or first responder who’s a little lost and alone could ask for” said Picard.

The final stop for the biker group will be in Burnaby B.C. and their next pit stop after that will be Medicine Hat, Alta.