Motorcycles seized after dangerous driving incident in Moose Jaw trailer court

An incident of dangerous driving in a Moose Jaw trailer court has led to a long list of charges for two teens.

Officers with the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) responded to reports of dangerous driving in a trailer court on the 1400 block of 9th Avenue Northeast.

MJPS did not disclose exactly when the incident took place – only saying officers responded “earlier in the week.”

According to a news release, officers were told that two individuals were speeding and maneuvering on motorcycles in a “dangerous way” that was endangering residents within the trailer court.

Officers were able to catch one of the suspects. The teen boy was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer.

Additionally, he was issued several traffic tickets.

Several charges are pending against the other teen involved.

As part of their investigation, MJPS officers searched a home in the trailer court. Two motorcycles were discovered and seized.

Police encouraged residents to report this type of activity to police – recognizing it as a problem in the city.

“The MJPS does recognize that this type of activity is a concern within the city, and encourages residents to call the Police if they witness actions of this nature,” the release read.

MJPS continues to investigate the incident.