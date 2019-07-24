

The RCMP says a man has died after his motorcycle collided with a Correctional Service Canada truck near Whitewood on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 9 around 11:50 a.m. According to police, the 62-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital in Broadview, where he died of his injuries. The RCMP says his name will not be released.

No one in the truck was injured.

Police say they don’t believe there will be any charges. The investigation is ongoing.