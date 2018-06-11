

CTV Regina





A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a semi early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 6, just south of the 306 junction around 3:07 a.m.

The 60-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified, but police say he is a resident of Emerald Park.

The 38-year-old semi driver from Estevan was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.