Motorcyclist killed Sunday in crash with semi
File image.
CTV Regina
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 9:22AM CST
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a semi early Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Highway 6, just south of the 306 junction around 3:07 a.m.
The 60-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not been identified, but police say he is a resident of Emerald Park.
The 38-year-old semi driver from Estevan was not injured.
The highway was closed for several hours after the crash, but has since reopened.