Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on Highway 1: Moose Jaw RCMP
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon on Highway 1 near Kalium Rd., Moose Jaw RCMP said in a release.
Police said they received a report of the crash around 4:40 p.m..
The driver of the motorcycle was airlifted by STARS to hospital, the driver of the other vehicle involved, a car, was taken to hospital by ground ambulance with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
RCMP said they do not have any updates on the conditions of those involved in the crash.
Highway 1 was initially closed but has been re-opened.
Police continue to investigate.
