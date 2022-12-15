Motorists reminded to use caution around snowplows

With holidays fast approaching, authorities want to remind motorists in the province to proceed with caution when driving near or around snowplows.

There were a total of five collisions involving snowplows this winter season in Saskatchewan, according to Jeremy Cockrill, minister of highways.

Last year, there was a total of nine.

“When you are on a level 1 roadway or a Highway 11, 16, or Highway 1 and people are travelling over 60 kilometres an hour, it can be devastating,” Cockrill said.

Cockrill also said it is important motorists be patient in the winter conditions.

“It is more important to make it to my destination safely than five minutes earlier,” he said. “We could all use a little more patience, especially heading into the holiday season.”

Mike Holowka has been a snowplow operator for over five years. He said it is important for the public to be aware of snowplows to avoid a serious accident.

“It makes us feel terrible when that happens and we do not want to see anybody get hurt,” Holowka said.

Snowplow operators are deployed when snow exceeds three centimetres, or when icy conditions are present.

There are enforced rules and regulations when driving around or near snowplows.

When passing a snowplow, it is advised that motorists slow down to 60 km/ hour.

“When you see those blue and amber lights flashing, you have to treat it like any other emergency vehicle,” Cockrill said.

Motorists are also advised do their absolute best to not follow a plow too closely, and provide enough room for the plow.

“We are going to pull over every 10 to 15 kilometres,” Holowka said. “So try not to pass us, keep a safe distance.”

Cockrill also emphasized the importance of Highway Hotline, including the new features that will provide a notification if the route you drive is experiencing winter conditions.

“Am I going to leave right away? Or maybe I will wait a little bit and find out what the issue is,” Cockrill explained. “The other feature that I like on the app is you can now see dotted lines and that means visibility is an issue on that stretch of road.”