Police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Belle Plaine.

No details have been released about the number of vehicles involved or the extent of injuries.

According to the Highway Hotline website, travel is not recommended in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and to expect delays. Police say officers are at Grand Coulee turning traffic back towards the city because of road conditions.

Highway #1 west of #YQR is closed due to blowing snow with zero visibility in many places. RCMP is also reporting of a serious crash near Belle Plaine. Traffic is being diverted north on Pinkie Road. pic.twitter.com/ADYdhpEgJV — Creeson Agecoutay (@CreesonCTV) April 5, 2018

Belle Plaine is about 50 kilometres west of Regina.

