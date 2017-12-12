

CTV Regina





A new distillery is coming to Regina and the project is expected to create a number of jobs.

Minhas Sask Ventures has announced the construction of a multi-million dollar distillery and winery at 444 McLeod Street that will produce a variety of products such as liqueurs, wines and ready to drink cocktails. The project will feature a public tasting room, off-sale store and gift shop.

The facility will employ 20 people starting next month.

Products from the distillery will be exported to Alberta, Montana and California.