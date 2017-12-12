Multi-million dollar distillery coming to Regina
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, December 12, 2017 10:15AM CST
A new distillery is coming to Regina and the project is expected to create a number of jobs.
Minhas Sask Ventures has announced the construction of a multi-million dollar distillery and winery at 444 McLeod Street that will produce a variety of products such as liqueurs, wines and ready to drink cocktails. The project will feature a public tasting room, off-sale store and gift shop.
The facility will employ 20 people starting next month.
Products from the distillery will be exported to Alberta, Montana and California.