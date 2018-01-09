

The Regina Humane Society is alerting dog owners in the Queen City about an increase in cases of Parvovirus.

Over the past two weeks, the organization has brought in 11 dogs with the virus. They have all been euthanized.

Parvovirus is a disease that is transmitted orally between dogs. It can be fatal if not treated. Parvo can also be contracted through direct or indirect contact with infected dog feces.

The infection can also be contracted through contaminated objects, including clothes, shoes, and even the ground.

There is a vaccine to prevent against parvo, which is administered regularly starting when the dog is six to eight weeks of age.

Because the disease is so contagious, the Humane Society is urging pet owners to make sure their dog’s vaccines are up to date. They are also encouraging dog owners to take extra care in public spaces such as walking paths or dog parks where animals may be exposed to feces.

Symptoms of parvo include severe, bloody diarrhea, lethargy, vomiting, fever, loss of appetite and severe weight loss.

Anyone who thinks their dog may be showing symptoms of parvo should contact their vet immediately.