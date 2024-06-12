Multiple fire departments respond to house blaze in White City

Emergency crews from three separate communities east of Regina responded to a serious house fire in White City Tuesday night.

Firefighters from Pilot Butte, Emerald Park and White City were observed at the scene of a house fire on Lipsett Street at around 8 p.m.

Flames could be seen rising from the roof of the home at one point during the firefighting operation.

A large, dark pillar of smoke was also visible approximately 10 kilometres away in Regina.

CTV News has reached out to the Town of White City for additional information surrounding the incident but has not received a response.