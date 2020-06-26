REGINA -- A Regina man is facing several charges after guns were discovered in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police say a vehicle drove away from officers after a traffic stop was attempted in the area of Elphinstone St. and 5 Ave., on June 25 around 3:30 p.m.

A spike belt was later used on 6 Ave. to stop the vehicle.

A lone man tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended by police nearby on the 2400 block of McKay St.

The vehicle was searched and officers discovered multiple guns, ammunition and bladed weapons.

As a result, a 23-year-old man is facing numerous charges related to weapon possession and fleeing from police.

The man made his first appearance in Provincial Court on Friday morning.