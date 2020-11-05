REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 at multiple businesses in Regina, Meadow Lake and Weyburn.

Here is a list of the potential exposures.

REGINA

October 24

Regina Transit, Bus #7 Golden Mile at 3:05 p.m. to 2088 Prince of Wales Drive

Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m.

October 26

Regina Transit, Bus #7 Glencairn left the Golden Mile at 1:24 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 2:08 p.m.

Regina Transit, Bus #9 Albert Park left the Walmart East stop at 7:20 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 8:00 p.m.

Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

October 27

Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 2 to 7 p.m.

Regina Transit, Bus #7 Glencairn left the Golden Mile at 1:22 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 2:05 p.m.

Regina Transit, Bus #9 Albert Park left Walmart East at 7:20 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 8:00 p.m.

October 29

Urban Planet, Cornwall Centre, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

October 30

Real Canadian Superstore, Golden Mile, 6 to 7 p.m.

October 31

Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Pet Smart, 4835 Gordon Road, 3 to 3:30 p.m.

Bianca Amor's Liquidation Supercentre, 328 Hoffer Drive, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Sobeys Liquor Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Road Unit #1Y3, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Pile O' Bones Brewing Company, 1808 Cameron St, 12:15 to 1 p.m.

November 1

Regina Transit, Bus #7 Glencairn left the Golden Mile at 9:11 a.m. and arrived at the destination at 9:52 a.m.

Regina Transit, Bus #9 Albert Park left Walmart East at 4:58 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 5:40 p.m.

Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Safeway, Cathedral, 8:30 to 8:50 p.m.

November 2

Lucky's Meat Masala, 128 Victoria Ave E, 5:30 to 6 p.m.

November 3

Safeway, Northgate Mall, 4 to 4:15 p.m.

MEADOW LAKE

October 29

Meadow Lake Co-op Food Store, 107 – 2nd Ave W, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

October 30

Meadow Lake Co-op Food Store, 107 – 2nd Ave W, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 31

Meadow Lake Co-op Food Store, 107 – 2nd Ave W, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WEYBURN

October 28

Real Canadian Wholesale Club, 115 Souris Ave, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.