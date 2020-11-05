Advertisement
Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures in Regina, Meadow Lake and Weyburn
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 11:40AM CST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 at multiple businesses in Regina, Meadow Lake and Weyburn.
Here is a list of the potential exposures.
REGINA
October 24
- Regina Transit, Bus #7 Golden Mile at 3:05 p.m. to 2088 Prince of Wales Drive
- Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 4 to 9:30 p.m.
October 26
- Regina Transit, Bus #7 Glencairn left the Golden Mile at 1:24 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 2:08 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Bus #9 Albert Park left the Walmart East stop at 7:20 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 8:00 p.m.
- Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 2 to 7 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
October 27
- Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 2 to 7 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Bus #7 Glencairn left the Golden Mile at 1:22 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 2:05 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Bus #9 Albert Park left Walmart East at 7:20 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 8:00 p.m.
October 29
- Urban Planet, Cornwall Centre, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
October 30
- Real Canadian Superstore, Golden Mile, 6 to 7 p.m.
October 31
- Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Pet Smart, 4835 Gordon Road, 3 to 3:30 p.m.
- Bianca Amor's Liquidation Supercentre, 328 Hoffer Drive, 5 to 5:30 p.m.
- Walmart Supercentre, 2150 Prince of Wales Drive, 7 to 7:30 p.m.
- Sobeys Liquor Southland Mall, 2965 Gordon Road Unit #1Y3, 11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
- Pile O' Bones Brewing Company, 1808 Cameron St, 12:15 to 1 p.m.
- Regina Transit, Bus #7 Golden Mile at 3:05 p.m. to 2088 Prince of Wales Drive
November 1
- Regina Transit, Bus #7 Glencairn left the Golden Mile at 9:11 a.m. and arrived at the destination at 9:52 a.m.
- Regina Transit, Bus #9 Albert Park left Walmart East at 4:58 p.m. and arrived at the destination at 5:40 p.m.
- Michael's, 2088 Prince of Wales Drive, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Safeway, Cathedral, 8:30 to 8:50 p.m.
November 2
- Lucky's Meat Masala, 128 Victoria Ave E, 5:30 to 6 p.m.
November 3
- Safeway, Northgate Mall, 4 to 4:15 p.m.
MEADOW LAKE
October 29
- Meadow Lake Co-op Food Store, 107 – 2nd Ave W, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
October 30
- Meadow Lake Co-op Food Store, 107 – 2nd Ave W, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
October 31
- Meadow Lake Co-op Food Store, 107 – 2nd Ave W, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WEYBURN
October 28
- Real Canadian Wholesale Club, 115 Souris Ave, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to self-monitor for 14 days.
If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, your physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.
