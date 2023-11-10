REGINA
Regina

    • Multiple residents displaced following Regina house fire

    (Regina Fire, X) (Regina Fire, X)

    Multiple home occupants have been displaced after a fire on the 1200 block of King Street, Regina Fire said in a post on X.

    Crews were called to the scene shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday.

    In the post, Regina Fire said the blaze was quickly extinguished and contained to the main floor of the home.

    The fire remains under investigation.

    Regina Fire said Mobile Crisis is supporting the displaced occupants.

