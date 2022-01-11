Multiple Sask. businesses fined for public health order violations

Multiple Saskatchewan businesses have been fined for breaking COVID-19 public health orders, according to a news release from the provincial government.

Between December 27 and January 3, Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 enforcement team issued $2,800 fines to:

Central Avenue Hair Studio, Swift Current received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Kindersley Church, Kindersley received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Holy Family Catholic Church, Regina received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

SKBuilt Gym, Regina received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask and a $14,000 fine for failure to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test

Whole Leaf Healing Tree, Regina received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Kingdom Sound Academy, Swift Current received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Sweet Treats Candy Company, Moose Jaw received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask

Under the health information and privacy act, the Ministry of Health cannot disclose names of individuals who were fined.

On Tuesday, 1,027 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan’s daily update.