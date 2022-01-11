Multiple Sask. businesses fined for public health order violations
Multiple Saskatchewan businesses have been fined for breaking COVID-19 public health orders, according to a news release from the provincial government.
Between December 27 and January 3, Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 enforcement team issued $2,800 fines to:
- Central Avenue Hair Studio, Swift Current received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask
- Kindersley Church, Kindersley received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask
- Holy Family Catholic Church, Regina received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask
- SKBuilt Gym, Regina received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask and a $14,000 fine for failure to check for proof of vaccination or a negative test
- Whole Leaf Healing Tree, Regina received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask
- Kingdom Sound Academy, Swift Current received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask
- Sweet Treats Candy Company, Moose Jaw received a fine for $2,800 for failure to mask
Under the health information and privacy act, the Ministry of Health cannot disclose names of individuals who were fined.
On Tuesday, 1,027 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan’s daily update.