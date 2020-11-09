REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said several staff members at the Golden Prairie Home, a long-term care facility in Indian Head, are self-isolating due to COVID-19.

SUN president, Tracy Zambory, said about 19 staff members at the facility are self-isolating – including the manager of the facility.

The Ministry of Health reported the outbreak on Nov. 7.

“We would term that outbreak as a ‘code red’… it rises to the top of our importance ladder,” Zambory said, adding she’s concerned about having to potentially bring-in staff from other parts of the province to fill the gap.

Zambory is calling for a meeting with the Saskatchewan Health Authority to address their concerns about staffing and hospital capacity.

The union is also concerned about reported overcrowding at Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has not yet responded to CTV News’ request.