REGINA – Snow and winter-like conditions have already arrived in southwestern Saskatchewan with winter storm and snowfall warnings in effect for Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The areas of Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie, Cypress Hills, Assiniboia, Gravelbourg, Coronach, Swift Current, Herbert, Cabri, Kyle, Lucky Lake, Leader, Gull Lake, Moose Jaw, Pense, Central Butte and Craik are under winter storm warnings.

A system moving from the northwestern United States heading towards southwestern Saskatchewan is bringing snow with it. Hazardous winter conditions are expected, with snow arriving in the Swift Current, Regina and Moose Jaw areas on Saturday night.

Strong winds and blowing snow have been reported in areas west of Assiniboia and south of Swift Current. The poor conditions in these areas are expected to continue through Sunday night, but could see some improvement from south to north by Monday morning.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says to expect poor travel conditions in these areas with the possibility of white outs. Snowfall totals could reach 20 to 40 cm in some of the hardest hit areas of the province.

A band of freezing rain is also possible in the area from Assiniboia to Yorkton.

Further north, the areas around Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan, Foam Lake, Kidnersley, Rosetown, Biggar, Wilkie, Macklin, Outlook, Watrous, Hanley, Imperial and Dinsmore have been placed under a snowfall warning.

A low pressure system moving in from Alberta and southern Saskatchewan will bring 10 to 20 cm of snow to these areas.

These systems are expected to move out of Saskatchewan by Monday night.

Drivers are being asked to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

