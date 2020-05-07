REGINA -- Municipal Revenue Sharing funds will now be paid out to Saskatchewan communities entirely in June, rather than in installments throughout the year, the province announced Thursday.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to ensuring that all municipalities in the province have the resources in place to navigate these challenging times,” Government Relations Minister Lori Carr said. “This stable, consistent, no strings attached funding for municipalities can be invested in programs and services as the community sees fit.”

Municipal Revenue Sharing dollar amounts is calculated based on a percentage of PST.

The government announced an economic stimulus package on Wednesday that included $320 million for municipal infrastructure.