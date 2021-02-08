REGINA -- Municipalities of Saskatchewan delegates elected Naicam Mayor Rodger Hayward as their new president on Monday.

Hayward defeated Saltcoats Mayor and former Lieutenant-Governor Gordon Barnhart, who served a four-year term as president.

Hayward has served six terms as mayor of Naicam since 1996. He has served as Municipalities of Saskatchewan’s Vice-President of Towns since 2012.

Barnhart had faced criticism over an alleged holiday trip to Hawaii. Last month, Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne called on Barnhart to resign after the encouraged people to stay home over the holidays in order to control the spread of COVID-19.

Hayward ran on a platform that included accountability and transparency.

“Municipalities are expected to be open about their decisions, and we should expect the same of the people who represent our provincial organization,” Hayward’s platform read. “I am committed to answering questions from all our members, even the tough ones and when it means admitting mistakes.”