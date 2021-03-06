REGINA -- A woman has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder following an investigation into a suspicious death in Swift Current on Friday, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

In a release, police said 34-year-old Roxanne Poundmaker has been charged with second-degree murder, in connection to the death of Chasity Poundmaker; and the attempted murder of Lucinda Poundmaker.

Roxanne Poundmaker is in custody and will appear in Swift Current Provincial Court on Mar. 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Police said the ongoing investigation will include an autopsy of the deceased on Mar. 8.

RCMP said late Thursday evening they received a report of an injured woman looking for help at an apartment building in the 200 block of 7th Ave. Northwest. The woman was taken to hospital for serious injuries and told police there was a second injured woman.

Police said they found the second woman dead in an apartment in the 600 block of Chaplain Street.

After a brief investigation, RCMP found a woman at a home in the 500 block Colonel Otter Drive. According to police, she was arrested without incident just after 1 a.m. Friday.