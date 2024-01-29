Murder trial begins for Regina man accused in 2021 death of Ahi S Ebrotie

The second degree murder trail of Abdimalik Dahir Mohamed has begun in Regina.

Mohamed elected to be tried by judge alone for his involvement in the death of 29-year-old Ahi S Ebrotie on Nov. 14, 2021.

Ebrotie was found dead outside of an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road in east Regina.

Mohamed was arrested and charged in connection to the killing later that month.

Monday morning consisted of cross examining witnesses who were first on the scene.

First responders including members of both the Regina Police Service (RPS) and EMS illustrated arriving on the scene to see Ebrotie unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.

The third and fourth witnesses on the stand were acquaintances of Ebrotie who were with him on the night of his death.

The victim allegedly had gotten in an altercation at a night club in the city before briefly going to a hotel in Harbour Landing and then leaving to the address on the 2100 block of Heseltine Road in regard to a dispute concerning money owed.

In taxi surveillance videos which were shown in court, the victim was seen arguing with someone over the phone. Ebrotie was then seen exiting the vehicle.

This was followed shortly after by loud sounds resembling gunshots.

Members in the gallery were visibly emotional while watching the footage of Ebrotie’s final moments.

The trial is set to resume on Tuesday.