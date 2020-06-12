REGINA -- A Team Canada para-athletics competitor in Regina is pleading for the public’s help in finding her customized wheelchair racer after it was stolen from her downtown apartment building.

On Thursday, Jessica Frotten went down to her parking spot in the locked parking garage of the building she lives in on Hamilton St. When she arrived, she noticed her racer was gone.

“My helmet was there and [the racer] was just gone,” Frotten said. “My heart just sunk because it’s such an important part of my life and my training, and without it I’m kind of stuck.”

Frotten is part of Team Canada’s Paralympic team. She uses the racer to train about five times per week.

“The racers are completely customized. They’re supposed to be an extension of your body,” she said.

Frotten traveled to Florida to have the racer built last year. She said it took about two months to receive it, and she said they cost between $7,000 - $10,000.

“You get these racers and you tweak little things and you make sure that it just fits you perfectly, and mine was perfect,” Frotten said.

She said she’s willing to accept the racer back, no questions asked. She’s also offering a reward.

“It is 100 per cent useless to anyone but me, so I’d really just like it back,” she said.

Frotten filed a police report, and she said nearby businesses are offering up their video footage.

In a release, the Regina Police Service said it is investigating the incident. After the theft was reported, officers did a check of the area but did not find the chair.

The scene was also searched for any physical evidence.

Police say the ongoing investigation will include looking for possible surveillance video and also checking internet market place sites.

Anyone with information that could help recover the bike and hold the thief accountable is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or contact Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Frotten is also asking anyone with any information to reach out to her.