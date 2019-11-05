REGINA -- A new bill was proposed in the Saskatchewan Legislature that will focus on a strategy for suicide prevention.

Bill 618, if passed, would see the government implement a suicide prevention strategy.

“Suicide is an issue that affects far too many families throughout Saskatchewan,” NDP Critic for Northern Affairs Doyle Vermette said. “I’ve been to far too many funerals for young people, and I’ve seen firsthand the devastation caused by the lack of mental health supports. It’s time for a suicide prevention strategy.”

Vermette introduced a bill of the same nature in 2018 but it was not passed.

“These youth are so important to us and they’re just screaming for our help,” Linda Roberts, whose 14-year-old daughter Jadene Irving committed suicide, said. “Nothing is getting any easier. My life is not getting easier without her.”

Roberts said her daughter had been struggling through the loss of one of her friends, also to suicide. She said she has lost two nephews to suicide since her daughter’s death.

“I tried to get my daughter help,” Sally Ratt, who lost her 12-year-old daughter Ariana Roberts to suicide, said. “Her appointments were two weeks, three weeks, a month down the road. She needed the help now.”

Both mothers agree that adults have the responsibility to set a better example, but they want to see more done at the provincial level.

Roberts and Ratt both come from northern Saskatchewan, where resources for mental health are less available than in Regina and Saskatoon.

“I think we’ve got to be flexible enough so that if there are issues going on in the north we might have to do some things targeted to the north,” Minster of Health Jim Reiter said. “I think it’s a combination of things. It’s a focus on counselling, it’s a focus on schools because that’s where you’re going to reach most youth.”

The minister said he hopes to provide Vermette with an update on the government’s latest actions, and agrees this is a non-partisan issue that he wants to work on together.

Reiter said he hopes to finish reviewing the proposed bill by the end of the year.