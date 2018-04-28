

CTV Regina





Regina is hosting the National Archery Tournament for the first time.

The event started in 2009 and has grown in popularity over recent years. More than 25,000 students are exposed to or involved with the sport in a school year.

Ten-year-old Cole Strainer can be compared to a young Robin Hood, with skills he’s spent months perfecting.

"I was just excited to see archery when I was little. My parents told me you could be an archer and I was like I wonder what archery is about and when I started watching it I was like I want to do this," Strainer said.

The event hosted more than 850 archery enthusiasts with students from Grades 4 through 12. The participants came from across Canada to take part in the competition.

"We get a lot of rural schools where you don’t get the big volley ball teams or the basketball teams but archery is right up their alley, there’s just something about archery and bows and arrows that these kids absolutely love so it’s pretty cool to see," Doug Gibson, the coordinator of the tournament, said.

The archery tournament will wrap up on Sunday. Organizers said the next two tournaments will be held in Regina.

Based on a report by CTV's Madina Azizi