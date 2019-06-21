Hundreds of people turned out to National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations at Regina City Hall on Friday, despite rain causing some festivities to be held indoors.

The day is meant to recognize and celebrate the diverse cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people's in Canada. The event is usually held outside on the first day of summer, but this year, the opening ceremony, dancing and some crafts had to be moved inside City Hall due to the rain, resulting in hundreds of people filling in Henry Baker Hall.

"Regardless of it being windy and cloudy we see a lot of kids with smiles on their faces. A lot of elderly people, people of all ages that are coming here to celebrate the special day,” National Indigenous People's Day Regina event Co-host Brad Bellegarde said.

National Aboriginal Day was formed in 1996, and renamed to National Indigenous People's Day in 2017.

"We live in a time of reconciliation, and when we talk about reconciliation, the best way to explain it to kids is saying that we're just making relationships better. And that specifically going with non-indigenous peoples, there's no better way to do it than events like to day,” Bellegarde said.

Organizers say this year’s event had more school groups attending, meaning more opportunities to teach kids from different cultures.

"We came last year, but I feel like today we got more invested in it. I even got my name written in Cree,” grade 8 student from St. Marguerite Bourgeoys School Zizi Kene-Arodiwe said.

Even though some of the festivities had to move inside City Hall due to the rain, it didn't stop people from coming down to celebrate National Indigenous People's Day in the Queen City.