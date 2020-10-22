REGINA -- The Métis people were at the centre of this year’s virtual National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration in Regina.

The annual celebration, originally meant to take place on June 21, 2020, was postponed due to COVID-19.

Organizers chose to celebrate on Oct. 22 because it is the birthday of famous Métis leader, Louis Riel.

The virtual celebration included musical performances that streamed live from the Mâmawêyatitân Centre.

Various speeches from local citizens were also included throughout the presentation.

“It’s a new way of approaching an event … we wanted to reach an audience that we normally do not reach,” said Brad Bellegarde.