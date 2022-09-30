National Truth and Reconciliation walk held in Regina's Victoria Park
Downtown Regina was host to a memorial walk Friday morning, acting as one part of the many gatherings for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in the Queen City.
The commemorative event saw hundreds of Regina residents march around Victoria Park in an ‘honour walk,’ memorializing the Indigenous children who attended residential schools across Canada.
As part of the event, prayers were dictated by elders and Indigenous songs were sung prior to and after the walk itself.
Those in attendance were encouraged to share messages of hope and reconciliation using notes shaped as orange shirts.
Resources and other information about the residential school system as well as Indigenous culture and history were provided to all who attended.
The event was a collaboration between the Circle Project as well as the Work Prep Centre and ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Leave immediately' or risk conscription, Canada warns dual citizens in Russia
Canadians in Russia who hold dual citizenship should leave the country immediately or risk being conscripted for mandatory military service, the Government of Canada is warning.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Canadians reflect about residential schools on Truth and Reconciliation Day
Ceremonies, marches and other gatherings are taking place across the country Friday as communities mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The federal statutory holiday was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.
Hurricane Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
ANALYSIS | Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters a flammable, even more dangerous phase, analysis from the Associated Press on CTVNews.ca looks at whether a wider war is looming with devastating results for the world, perhaps not seen since 1939-1945.
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums in Ukraine illegal
Russia vetoed a UN resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow.
Air pollution exposure increases risk of COVID-19 hospitalization: study
Exposure to air pollution increases the risk of COVID-19 hospitalization by up to 30 per cent for fully vaccinated patients, according to a new study.
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
-
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
Winnipeg
-
First residential school monument unveiled in Winnipeg
Former students of Assiniboia Residential School were honoured Friday at the unveiling of a commemorative monument and gathering place on Academy Road.
-
Residential schools memorial sculpture 'encapsulates the spirit of reconciliation'
A memorial sculpture honouring those lost and affected by the residential school system is giving Winnipeggers a new gathering place for truth and reconciliation.
-
Two semis involved in Friday morning perimeter crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the corner of Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway Friday.
Calgary
-
'Every Child Matters' walk in Morley, Alta., recognizes residential school atrocities
Indigenous community members and their allies gathered in Morley, Alta., on Friday to recognize the intergenerational traumas of Canada’s residential school system.
-
Blood Tribe singer performs national anthem at Toronto Blue Jays game
The nerves were high for Tsuaki Marule as she sang O Canada in front of thousands of fans at the Toronto Blue Jays game on Friday.
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Calgarians gathered to remember, educate and listen on Friday for the country's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Edmonton
-
'A powerful message': Alberta unveils new monument to honour residential school survivors
The province unveiled images of a new permanent statue to be placed on Alberta legislature grounds that will honour residential school survivors and the children that never made it home.
-
Pedestrian killed on Fort Road Thursday
Edmonton Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on Fort Road Thursday night.
-
'We know it’s lonely': Manitou Asinîy Stone to be returned to Indigenous stewardship
A meteorite with special significance is being returned to Indigenous people after more than 100 years.
Toronto
-
Police negotiating with 'barricaded' person near Ont. hospital
Peel police continue to negotiate with an individual who has been barricaded inside a medical facility in Mississauga since Friday morning.
-
Residential school survivor throws first pitch at Jays game for Orange Shirt Day
Dolores (McLeod) Naponse, hopes that her presence at a Toronto Blue Jays game will spark important conversation.
-
Ontarians mark Truth and Reconciliation Day in events across province
With sunrise ceremonies, Indigenous songs and moments of reflection, communities across Ontario marked the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Section of Highway 417 closed until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction
Highway 417 is closed between Metcalfe Street and Carling/Kirkwood avenues until 6 a.m. on Tuesday for the replacement of the Rochester Street bridge.
-
Calls to rename the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An Every Child Matters banner covered the sign on the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway on Friday, as the federal government was urged to rename the road in Ottawa's west end.
-
Worker struck by a large piece of concrete at construction site in downtown Ottawa
A construction worker is being treated for injuries after being struck by a large piece of concrete at a construction site in downtown Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
'It's still a lot of hurting': Survivors of former North Vancouver residential school return to the site
Survivors of a former North Vancouver residential school were among hundreds who gathered at the site for a pilgrimage Friday.
-
Vancouver's Trutch Street to be renamed Musqueamview Street
The Musqueam Indian Band has gifted a replacement name for Trutch Street to the City of Vancouver, more than a decade after members first called for a change.
-
B.C. city permanently raises local First Nation's flag on Truth and Reconciliation Day
The City of White Rock marked the second ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday by raising the flag of the Semiahmoo First Nation at city hall.
Montreal
-
PQ suspends candidate for controversial anti-Muslim remarks
The Parti Québécois (PQ) has suspended a candidate because of his comments about Islam and women who wear a religious veil.
-
16-year-old Montreal boy stabbed in group assault in public pool parking lot
A 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the parking lot of a public pool in Montreal's Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough.
-
'We will come together': Montrealers, Indigenous advocates march for second National Truth and Reconciliation Day
A march through Montreal's downtown core was among the events, ceremonies, and speeches marking the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Vancouver Island
-
Orcas battle humpbacks in interspecies skirmish caught on camera off Vancouver Island
An international whale watching and conservation group says some of its members came across a rare and dramatic encounter between orcas and humpbacks off Vancouver Island this week.
-
Victoria woman grows 323-pound pumpkin, shares journey on social media
While Carmen Spagnola puts a lot of effort into making and tending to her flower garden, the same couldn’t be said for growing her first pumpkin. "It felt like this random miracle that just happened," Carmen smiles.
-
'It's a very special building': Mass timber high-rise opens in Langford, B.C.
Langford celebrated the opening of an innovative new residential building Thursday at 2830 Peatt Rd.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. announces Emergency Jobs Initiative, provide update on power and return to school
Employees who have suffered wage losses due to the destruction of post-tropical storm Fiona on Prince Edward Island are set to benefit from a new program by the provincial government.
-
‘The truth hurts but it also heals’: Halifax recognizes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Drums and singing could be heard at the Grand Parade in Halifax as many gathered in orange to honour residential school survivors and those who never returned home.
-
Nearly one week after Fiona, the clean-up continues in Cape Breton
Major clean-up efforts continue in Cape Breton on Friday as many on the island remain in the dark.
Northern Ontario
-
Northerners gather for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Communities across northern Ontario are marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – also known as Orange Shirt Day – with ceremonies and events recognizing the impact of the Canadian Indian residential school system.
-
'It's about educating everybody': Nipissing First Nation on residential school history
It was an emotional day on Nipissing First Nation as a survivor shared her deeply personal experience attending a northern Ontario residential school on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Indigenous university officially opens in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario's ninth Indigenous university officially opened in Sault Ste. Marie across from a former residential school on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener’s first Artist-in-Residence plans to share stories of underrepresented voices through portraits
The City of Kitchener announced, earlier this month, that Bangishimo Johnston would be the 2022 Artist-in-Residence.
-
Reconciliation garden in Breslau ready for harvest
A growing garden in Breslau, aimed at nurturing relationships and reconciliation, is now ready for harvest.
-
Thousands in Kitchener walk, demand action on National Day for Truth & Reconciliation
Songs of determination and steps of solidarity filled the streets of downtown Kitchener Friday morning, marking the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.