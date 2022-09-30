National Truth and Reconciliation walk held in Regina's Victoria Park

Downtown Regina was host to a memorial walk Friday morning, acting as one part of the many gatherings for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in the Queen City.

The commemorative event saw hundreds of Regina residents march around Victoria Park in an ‘honour walk,’ memorializing the Indigenous children who attended residential schools across Canada.

As part of the event, prayers were dictated by elders and Indigenous songs were sung prior to and after the walk itself.

Those in attendance were encouraged to share messages of hope and reconciliation using notes shaped as orange shirts.

Resources and other information about the residential school system as well as Indigenous culture and history were provided to all who attended.

The event was a collaboration between the Circle Project as well as the Work Prep Centre and ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.